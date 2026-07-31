Public Service Enterprise Stock to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted PEG’s Q2 Performance

The company’s continued investments in grid modernization and infrastructure upgrades are anticipated to have improved operational efficiency and service reliability. The implementation of favorable electric and gas base distribution rates is expected to have boosted the company’s bottom line.



Robust demand growth across the company’s service territories, driven by the rapid expansion of data centers and constructive rate decisions secured in the prior quarters, is expected to have lifted the top line in the second quarter. Rising electricity demand from high-energy-use customers is likely to have strengthened sales volumes.



The company’s quarterly earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from energy efficiency programs, mainly by turning them into regulated investments that generate stable returns over time. The ongoing Gas System Modernization Program, which began its next phase during the first quarter, likely continued contributing to earnings through additional infrastructure investments and regulated returns.



However, higher interest expense and operating and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

PEG Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.70 billion, implying a 3.8% decline year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Public Service Enterprise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Public Service Enterprise carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stock to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.



Duke Energy DUK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s earnings is pinned at $1.29 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. The consensus estimate for sales implies a year-over-year increase of 2.8%.



Spire SR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $397.9 million, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.





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Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.