Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, before market open.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.05% in the last reported quarter. PEG also holds a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 0.88%.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are likely to be reflected in PG&E’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of PEG’s Q2 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise’s service territories witnessed an above-normal temperature pattern for the majority of the second quarter. This is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its consumers for cooling purposes this spring, which must have bolstered the company’s top-line performance.



Strong load growth expected in its service areas, fueled by data center expansion and favorable rate outcomes seen in previous quarters, is likely to have added impetus to the company’s revenue growth.



However, unfavorable gas sales volume due to dismal market conditions arising from several factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, might have an adverse impact on PSEG’s overall revenues. This, along with higher depreciation, interest, and operating and maintenance expenses, might have put downward pressure on PEG’s quarterly earnings.



Nevertheless, profitable returns from its prior infrastructural investments, as well as the implementation of favorable electric and gas base distribution rates, are expected to have boosted PEG's bottom-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Q2 Expectations for PEG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEG’s sales is pegged at $2.34 billion, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 71 cents, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 12.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PSEG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PEG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: PEG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PEG carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CMS Energy Corporation CMS is expected to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.69 billion, which indicates a 5.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 67 cents per share.



IDACORP Inc. IDA is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $455.4 million, which indicates a 1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.76 per share.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which calls for a 9.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share.

