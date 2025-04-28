Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, before market open.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.20% in the last reported quarter. However, PEG delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 0.56%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that are likely to be reflected in PG&E’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of PEG’s Q1 Earnings

PSEG’s service territories witnessed mixed temperature patterns in the first quarter. In January, the company experienced below-normal temperature patterns, accompanied by multiple snowfall and winter storms, though some of its territories witnessed above-average temperature patterns in March. The below-normal weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from PEG’s customers for heating purposes this winter. Meanwhile, the above-average temperature pattern might have hurt the same. So, the overall impact of weather on the company’s quarterly revenues can be expected to have been moderate.



However, load growth expected in its service areas, fueled by data center expansion and favorable rate outcomes seen in previous quarters, is likely to have accelerated PSEG's revenue growth.



Profitable returns from previous capital expenditures in infrastructure enhancements, as well as rate base growth from higher regulated investments, are expected to have boosted PEG's overall quarterly earnings. However, increasing depreciation and operating and maintenance expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom-line performance to some extent.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

PEG’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEG’s sales is pegged at $2.85 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 11.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PSEG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PEG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: PEG has an Earnings ESP of +1.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PEG carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases:



DTE Energy Company DTE is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.47 billion, which indicates a 7.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.98 per share, which calls for year-over-year growth of 18.6%.



Exelon Corporation EXC is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXC’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $6.36 billion, which indicates a 5.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 78 cents per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 13%.



Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, which indicates a 6.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 64 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 18.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.