Public Service Enterprise Sees Operating Earnings Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.

The company raised its 2026-2030 capital spending plan to $24 billion to $28 billion from the prior five-year plan of $22.5 billion to $26 billion.

For 2026, the company announced a 13.5 percent higher plan to invest $4.2 billion on regulated investments focused on infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency, electrification initiatives and load growth.

Further, the company is updating its long-term outlook for compound annual growth in operating earnings to 6 to 8 percent through 2030 based on the higher midpoint of 2026 guidance, rebasing higher for the second year in a row.

The Board of Directors also declared about 6 percent higher $0.04 per share higher quarterly common stock dividend of $0.67 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable on or before March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PEG is trading on the NYSE at $86.77, up $0.80 or 0.93 percent.

