Public Service Enterprise Sees FY24 Non-GAAP Operating EPS In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) said it expects 2024 non-GAAP operating earnings to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.69 per share for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The midpoint of the company's 2024 guidance represents earnings growth of about 6% from the midpoint of its 2023 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

The company has introduced 2024 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance that follows its existing long-term outlook for compound annual earnings growth in the range of 5% to 7% for 2023 through 2027.

According to the company, Guidance for 2024 is presented on a consolidated basis and reflects the estimated earnings contributions of both Public Service Electric and Gas and PSEG Power & Other.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.