Public Service Enterprise Reaffirms FY23 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted operating earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

