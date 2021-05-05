Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Reaffirms FY21 Operating Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance for operating earnings.

For fiscal 2021, the company still projects operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are on track to execute PSEG's five-year, $14 billion to $16 billion capital plan through 2025 and have the financial strength to fund it without the need to issue new equity. Over 90% of this capital program is directed to PSE&G, which is expected to produce 6.5% to 8% compound annual growth in rate base over the 2021 - 2025 period," said Ralph Izzo, chairman, president and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular