Public Service Enterprise Reaffirms FY21 Operating Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance for operating earnings.

For fiscal 2021, the company still projects operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are on track to execute PSEG's five-year, $14 billion to $16 billion capital plan through 2025 and have the financial strength to fund it without the need to issue new equity. Over 90% of this capital program is directed to PSE&G, which is expected to produce 6.5% to 8% compound annual growth in rate base over the 2021 - 2025 period," said Ralph Izzo, chairman, president and CEO.

