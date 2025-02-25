Public Service Enterprise Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 1.2%. The earnings also improved 55.6% from the prior-year reported figure of 54 cents per share.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents compared with $1.10 in the corresponding period of 2023.



PEG reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.68 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $3.48. The full-year bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 per share.

PEG’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues in the fourth quarter totaled $2.47 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion by 6.6%. However, the top line decreased 5.4% from the year-ago figure of $2.61 billion.



The company reported revenues of $10.29 billion in 2024, which were lower than $11.24 billion in 2023. The full-year top line, however, beat the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Sales Volume of PEG

Electric sales volumes totaled 9,174 million kilowatt-hours, which improved 1% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volumes declined 5% to 898 million therms.



Under electric sales, residential sales volumes totaled 2,814 million kilowatt-hours, in line with the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volumes accounted for 6,265 million kilowatt-hours, registering a year-over-year improvement of 1%.



Other sales amounted to 95 million kilowatt-hours, down 1% from the year-ago recorded number.



Total gas sales witnessed a year-over-year increase of 1% in firm sales volumes. Non-firm gas sales volumes dropped 25%.

Highlights of PEG’s Release

The operating income totaled $445 million in the fourth quarter compared with $692 million in the year-ago period. This indicated a year-over-year decline of 35.7%.



Total operating expenses were $2.02 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago actual.



Interest expenses amounted to $232 million, which increased 17.2% year over year.

Segmental Performance of PEG

PSE&G: This segment’s net income totaled $378 million, up from $291 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $43 million against an operating loss of $25 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update of PEG

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $21.11 billion compared with $19.28 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.13 billion during 2024 compared with $3.81 billion at the end of 2023.

PEG’s 2025 Guidance

PEG introduced its 2025 EPS guidance. It currently expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.94-$4.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.03 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.