Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Q3 Adj. EPS Tops View; Narrows FY19 Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), while announcing third-quarter results, narrowed its fiscal 2019 adjusted operating earnings outlook to $3.20 to $3.30 per share. The previous full-year outlook was $3.15 per share to $3.35 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, net income declined to $403 million or $0.79 per share from last year's $412 million or $0.81 per share. Adjusted operating earnings were $495 million or $0.98 per share, compared to $481 million or $0.95 per share a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEG

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular