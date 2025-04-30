Public Service Enterprise Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 2.1%. However, earnings improved 9.2% from the prior-year reported figure of $1.31 per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 compared with $1.06 in the corresponding period of 2024.

PEG’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues in the first quarter totaled $3.22 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion by 13%. The top line also increased 16.7% from the year-ago figure of $2.76 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Sales Volume of PEG

Electric sales volumes totaled 9,969 million kilowatt-hours, which improved 2% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volumes increased 7% to 1,372 million therms.



Under electric sales, residential sales volumes totaled 3,290 million kilowatt-hours, up 6% from the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volumes accounted for 6,578 million kilowatt-hours, registering a year-over-year improvement of 1%.



Other sales amounted to 101 million kilowatt-hours, up 1% from the year-ago recorded number.



Total gas sales witnessed a year-over-year increase of 13% in firm sales volumes. Non-firm gas sales volumes declined 25%.

Highlights of PEG’s Release

The operating income totaled $797 million in the first quarter compared with $685 million in the year-ago period. This indicated a year-over-year increase of 16.4%.



Total operating expenses were $2.43 billion, up 16.9% from the year-ago actual.



Interest expenses amounted to $241 million, which increased 17.6% year over year.

Segmental Performance of PEG

PSE&G: This segment’s net income totaled $546 million, up from $488 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $172 million compared with $169 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update of PEG

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of March 31, 2025, was $23 billion compared with $21.11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.05 billion during the first three months of 2025 compared with $0.66 billion during the first three months of 2024.

PEG’s 2025 Guidance

PEG reaffirmed its 2025 EPS guidance. It expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.94-$4.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.01 per share, which lies just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The company reported operating revenues of $6.24 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.02 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.45 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.