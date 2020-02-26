Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Newark, NJ-based Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG or PSEG is a diversified utility holding company. Its operations are mostly located in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic parts of the U.S.

Public Service Enterprise has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential.

Estimate Trend & Surprise History

Investors should note that the fourth quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 62 cents per share has remained stable over the last 7 days.

Coming to the earnings surprise, Public Service Enterprise has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, resulting in a positive average surprise of 1.91%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Public Service Enterprise has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its fourth quarter 2019 earnings report which has just released.

We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below:

Earnings: Public Service Enterprise surpassed earnings estimate. Operating earnings per share came in at 64 cents, compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.

Revenue: Revenues of $2,478 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,854 million.

Guidance: The company issued its 2020 guidance. Adjusted earnings are projected to be $3.30-$3.50 per share.

Stock Price: It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the fourth quarter earnings beat during the trading session today.

Check back later for our full write up on this PEG earnings report later!

