Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Narrows FY23 Operating Earnings View - Update

February 21, 2023 — 07:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. or PSEG (PEG), while reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings, on Tuesday narrowed its fiscal 2023 forecast for operating earnings.

For the year, the company now expects adjusted operating earnings of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to previous estimate of $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion. In fiscal 2022, adjusted operating earnings were $1.739 billion.

Further, PSEG expects adjusted operating earnings per share in the range of $3.40 to $3.50, compared to previously expected $3.35 to $3.55. In the last year, adjusted operating earnings were $3.47 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further ahead, the company affirmed its long-term outlook for compound annual earnings growth rate of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2027.

PSEG further announced plans to invest over $3.4 billion in its capital programs in 2023. The utility's 2023-2027 planned capital investment program is $15.5 billion to $18 billion, which is expected to produce 6 percent to 7.5 percent compound annual growth in PSE&G's rate base over the five-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.