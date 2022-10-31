Public Service Enterprise Narrows FY22 Operating Earnings Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) narrowed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, narrower than the prior forecast range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.47 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

