Public Service Enterprise Narrows FY22 Operating Earnings Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) narrowed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, narrower than the prior outlook range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share initiated in September 2021.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.