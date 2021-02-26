Public Service Enterprise Guides FY21 Operating Earnings In Line With View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) initiated its full-year 2021 guidance for operating earnings. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

the company said it is making steady progress on several business priorities, and on its strategy to become primarily a regulated utility with contracted generation, comprised of its zero carbon nuclear fleet and recent announcement regarding New Jersey offshore wind through its partnership with Ørsted North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.