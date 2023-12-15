News & Insights

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

December 15, 2023 — 04:03 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.51, changing hands as low as $61.11 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $53.71 per share, with $65.4591 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.98. The PEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

