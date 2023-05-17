Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.30, changing hands as low as $61.22 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $52.51 per share, with $69.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.27. The PEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
