Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Declares $0.57 Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $63.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.32%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 431,828K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $66.63. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from its latest reported closing price of $63.81.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is $9,290MM, a decrease of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 100K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 2.16% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica U.S. Equity Index VP Service holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 841K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 953K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 99.95% over the last quarter.

US Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

