Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Seems To Be Using A Lot Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Public Service Enterprise Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Public Service Enterprise Group had US$19.8b of debt, an increase on US$17.2b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.81b, its net debt is less, at about US$18.0b.

A Look At Public Service Enterprise Group's Liabilities

NYSE:PEG Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Public Service Enterprise Group had liabilities of US$8.11b due within a year, and liabilities of US$27.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.81b as well as receivables valued at US$1.62b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$31.9b.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$32.7b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.9, it's fair to say Public Service Enterprise Group does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 3.1 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Even worse, Public Service Enterprise Group saw its EBIT tank 35% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Public Service Enterprise Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Public Service Enterprise Group actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

To be frank both Public Service Enterprise Group's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And furthermore, its level of total liabilities also fails to instill confidence. We should also note that Integrated Utilities industry companies like Public Service Enterprise Group commonly do use debt without problems. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Public Service Enterprise Group has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Public Service Enterprise Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

