Public Service Enterprise Group Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) said, for 2020, the company expects to grow non-GAAP operating earnings by approximately 4% at the mid-point of its guidance of $3.30 - $3.50 per share. The earnings contribution of PSE&G is expected to approach 80% of its 2020 non-GAAP operating earnings at the mid-point of guidance. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.40. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating earnings per share was $0.64, compared to $0.56, last year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.61, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter operating revenue was $2.48 billion compared to $2.47 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.