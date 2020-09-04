Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.03, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $52.03, representing a -18.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.88 and a 49.73% increase over the 52 week low of $34.75.

PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.67%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 2.33% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.5%.

