Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $54.66, representing a -12.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.15 and a 57.29% increase over the 52 week low of $34.75.

PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 6.5% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.05%.

