Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.71, the dividend yield is 3.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $61.71, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.30 and a 32.14% increase over the 52 week low of $46.70.
PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.11%, compared to an industry average of 7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)
- Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
- John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
- First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 14.95% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.43%.
