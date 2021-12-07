Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.71, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $63.71, representing a -2.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.33 and a 18.49% increase over the 52 week low of $53.77.

PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.36%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDU with an increase of 4.33% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.56%.

