Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.53, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEG was $57.53, representing a -7.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.15 and a 65.55% increase over the 52 week low of $34.75.

PEG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). PEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.12%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 10.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEG at 6.66%.

