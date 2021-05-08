Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) recently reported its quarterly numbers. The results were mixed; although revenues of US$2.9b fell 10% short of analyst estimates, statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.28 beat expectations by 15%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:PEG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Public Service Enterprise Group from ten analysts is for revenues of US$10.3b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to fall 17% to US$3.47 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.47 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$66.16, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Public Service Enterprise Group at US$75.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$53.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Public Service Enterprise Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.8% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Public Service Enterprise Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$66.16, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Public Service Enterprise Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Public Service Enterprise Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.