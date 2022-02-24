Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $445 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $3.06 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $445 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

