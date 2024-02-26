Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $546 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $2.61 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $546 Mln. vs. $788 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.