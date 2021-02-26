Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $431 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $437 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.40 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $329 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

