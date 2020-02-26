Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $437 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.48 billion from $2.47 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $330 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.

