Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $520 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.642 billion from $2.456 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $520 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.642 Bln vs. $2.456 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 to $3.68

