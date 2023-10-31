Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $139 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $2.46 billion from $2.27 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $139 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.