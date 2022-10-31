Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):

Earnings: $114 million in Q3 vs. -$1.56 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q3 vs. -$3.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $429 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.83 per share Revenue: $2.27 billion in Q3 vs. $1.90 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50

