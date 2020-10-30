Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $575 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $403 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $488 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.37 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $488 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.50

