Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $434 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $2.423 billion from $2.421 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $434 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.423 Bln vs. $2.421 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.