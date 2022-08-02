Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):

Earnings: $131 million in Q2 vs. -$177 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q2 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $2.08 billion in Q2 vs. $1.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.55

