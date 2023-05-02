Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):

Earnings: $1.29 billion in Q1 vs. -$2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.58 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.24 per share Revenue: $3.76 billion in Q1 vs. $2.31 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50

