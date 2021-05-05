Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $648 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $650 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.89 billion from $2.78 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $650 Mln. vs. $520 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.