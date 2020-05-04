Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $448 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $700 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $2.78 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $520 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50

