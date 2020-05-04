Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $448 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $700 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $2.78 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $520 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular