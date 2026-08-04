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Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Profit Declines In Q2

August 04, 2026 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $334 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $585 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.9% to $2.554 billion from $2.805 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $334 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $2.554 Bln vs. $2.805 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.28 To $ 4.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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