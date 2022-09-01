Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Appoints Ralph LaRossa CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) announced the appointment of Ralph LaRossa as president and executive officer, effective Thursday. He will also join the boards of Public Service Enterprise Group and Public Service Electric & Gas.

Previously LaRossa was chief operating officer of PSEG from January 2020 until September 2022, and president and COO of PSEG Power from June 2017 until September 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular