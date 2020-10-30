Public Service Enterprise Boosts FY20 Operating Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) raised its full-year 2020 guidance for operating earnings to reflect strong cost control at PSEG Power and overall results through the first three quarters of the year.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.50 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.