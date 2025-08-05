Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Again Maintains FY25 Operating EPS Outlook - Update

August 05, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) again maintained its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $3.94 to $4.06 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it continues to be on-track to execute on our full-year, $3.8 billion regulated investment program, as it pursues opportunities to grow its existing 5 to 7 percent compound annual growth outlook for adjusted Operating Earnings over the 2025 to 2029 period, including the potential to contract its nuclear output under long-term agreements.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.