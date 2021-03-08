Public Power plans to issue sustainability-linked bond

Adds background

ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) DEHr.AT, Greece's biggest electricity utility, said on Monday it plans to issue a sustainability-linked bond, seeking to raise 500 million euros ($594 million).

PPC said that the issue is subject to market conditions and demand. Proceeds from the bond, due in 2026, will be used to repay debt and fund other general corporate purposes, PPC said in a bourse filing.

While green finance structures tend to link the money raised to fund specific environmentally-focussed projects, sustainability-linked structures can be tied to environmental goals at company level.

PPC, which is 51% state-owned, is struggling under a pile of about 2.7 billion euros of electricity bills owed by Greeks hard up because of the country's decade-long debt crisis.

The move comes as the utility plans to shut down all but one of its coal power plants to cut carbon emissions drastically and boost its footprint in renewables.

PPC has said it plans to spend 3.4 billion euros in new solar and wind farms and modernize its 242-kilometre-long (150.4 miles) power grid, which it seeks to partially privatise.

HSBC Continental Europe and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners, PPC said.

($1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

