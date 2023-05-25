Public Power Corp. swings to quarterly profit on lower energy costs

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) DEHr.AT said on Thursday it had swung to profit in the first quarter on the back of lower energy costs.

The utility reported net profit of 51 million euros ($56.14 million) for the January-to-March period versus a loss of 186 million euros last year.

Lower expenditure for the purchase of carbon emissions, gas and other types of energy boosted results, PPC said.

The company expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to 1.2 billion euros, overshooting its target of 1.1 billion, Chief Executive Officer Georgios Stassis said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

