Public Power Corp. plans to issue new sustainability-linked notes

ATHENS, March 22 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's biggest power utility, plans to issue new sustainability-linked notes to raise 75 million euros and repay outstanding debt, it said on Monday.

The issue, which is subject to market conditions and demand, would come on top of a sustainability-linked bond due in 2026 which PPC issued this month, raising 650 million euros, PPC said in a bourse filing.

The notes would carry a coupon of 3.875% and have the same terms and conditions with the 650 million euro bond which is linked to specific sustainability targets, PPC said.

PPC, which is 51% owned by the state, has committed to shutting down all but one of its coal plants and reducing carbon emissions by 40% by the end of 2022.

HSBC Continental Europe and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe are acting as joint global coordinators.

