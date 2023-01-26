Public Power Corp, RWE to build five solar farms in Greece

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) DEHr.AT and Germany's RWE RWEG.DE have taken a final investment decision to build five solar farms in Greece, the two companies said on Thursday.

The farms will cost 180 million euros ($196 million) and have a total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW).

They are expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

Power produced at the parks, which will be situated within a former open pit coal mine in northern Greece, will be sold to third parties via bilateral power purchase agreements of between 10 and 15 years.

RWE and PPC have set up a joint venture which is developing large-scale solar farms in Greece of a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)

