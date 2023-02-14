Public Investment Fund Now Owns 5.80% of Electronic Arts (EA)

Fintel reports that Public Investment Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.01MM shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.21MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is $136.73. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $113.20.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is $7,978MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual EPS is $7.36, an increase of 97.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.35%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 289,888K shares. The put/call ratio of EA is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,112K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,460K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,548K shares, representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,302K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,245K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,870K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares, representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 71.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,988K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $113.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 0.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=106).

The current dividend yield is 2.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Electronic Arts Background Information

Electronic Arts Background Information

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

