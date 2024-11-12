News & Insights

Public Financial Holdings Announces Registrar Change

November 12, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Public Financial Holdings (HK:0626) has released an update.

Public Financial Holdings Limited is set to change its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 2025. This change will streamline the process for shareholders handling share transfers and collection of share certificates. Investors should note the new contact details for smooth transactions post-transition.

