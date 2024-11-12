Public Financial Holdings Announces Registrar Change

Public Financial Holdings (HK:0626) has released an update.

Public Financial Holdings Limited is set to change its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 2025. This change will streamline the process for shareholders handling share transfers and collection of share certificates. Investors should note the new contact details for smooth transactions post-transition.

For further insights into HK:0626 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.