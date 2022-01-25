GCC

Pub operator Marston's sales lower than pre-pandemic levels on Omicron curbs

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks ended Jan. 12 came in 3.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels, as Britain imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs and people chose to stay indoors amid rising Omicron variant cases.

The company, known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said like-for-like sales in the last eight weeks fell 8.8%, with overall sales in the 16-week period dropping 3.6%. Marston's added that pubs in Scotland and Wales felt a bigger impact.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

